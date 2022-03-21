A group of professionals from across Benue State has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing retired Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sonny Echono as the new Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

They praised the president for not allowing political differences with Governor Samuel Ortom stand in way of appointing a Benue son head of the tertiary education agency.

The group under the auspices of Benue Patriots, in a statement by coordinator, Samuel Obande, former member of the House of Representatives, said Echono’s appointment raises hope for a Nigeria where merit counts

“We have little doubt that having last served as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Echono is very conversant with the challenges facing our tertiary education system. We expect him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the agency,” noted Benue Patriots.

The group urged serving civil servants to emulate the new TETFund boss in the discharge of their duties, noting that the retired Permanent Secretary got to the top of his civil service career by dint of hard work and dedication, without aligning himself with politicians.