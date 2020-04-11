Daniel Kanu

Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has been commended for being proactive in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state to ensure that citizens are free from the viral infection.

The governor also received kudos for providing palliatives worth millions of naira to the vulnerable groups as a means of cushioning the effect of the lockdown of the southeastern state.

In a statement in Umuahia, the Abia North Integrity Group described Governor Ikpeazu’s response to the crisis as “measured, realistic and in tandem with global best practices during such a turbulent time.”

The group expressed happiness that the governor rose to the occasion as a “seasoned administrator and technocrat,” it noted in a statement made available to Daily Sun, signed by group spokesperson Chief Idika Idika Kalu Agwu

It further added that Ikpeazu brought his experience as a scientist to bear on the decisions he took to safeguard the lives of Abia residents by locking down the state for two weeks in the first instance.

According to the group, the governor’s choice of churches and mosques as an avenue for distributing food and money to the less privileged was a master-stroke aimed at ensuring that only the poorest of the poor received the state palliatives.

The group also made reference to the public campaign by the governor which has endeared him to the people of Enugu, describing him as an adept crisis manager.

It appealed to wealthy Abia people, residents and corporate organisations to support the efforts of the governor by donating relief materials to the less privileged.

The Abia North Integrity Group which is advocating the retention of Abia Charter of Equity urged those from Abia North to lead the way in offering succour to those suffering the effects of the lockdown.

“It is at a time like this that we know those who truly love our people. We must come together to protect the weak among us,” it said.

The group counselled Abia residents to continue to obey directives from the state government concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and prayed for their protection against contracting the virus.

Abia has so far recorded no confirmed cases of COVID-19.