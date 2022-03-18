From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Friday applauded the judgement By Justice Evelyn Anyadike of Federal High Court Umuahia, declaring the controversial section 84(12) of the recently signed Amended Electoral Act invalid.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike, had in a judgment on Friday, held that the section was “unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and ought to be struck down as it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the Constitution.”

President, NYCN, Isah Abubakar, in a statement stressed that, the Court has further affirmed its authority as the last hope of the common man and whip to selfish public servants who think they can manipulate their offices for selfish gains.

“If not for selfishness on the side of the Members of the National Assembly, they wouldn’t have contemplated inserting that annoying component in our electoral law. Thank God that Courts are there to shoot down such controversial laws.

“Some members of the National Assembly behind the annoying section of the law strategically planned to have a competitive advantage over others as 2023 elections draws nearer.

“With this, they should use the strength of their offices coupled with their achievements over the years to contest without infringing on the right of others to occupy offices in the country”, Isah said.