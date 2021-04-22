By Lukman Olabiyi

Yoruba in diaspora, under the b umbrella body, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has applauded United Kingdom government for granting asylum to persecuted members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

YOV, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Omoladun Orolugbagbe, said UK has shown and demonstrated great interest in Nigeria, especially with the growing spate of insecurity across the country.

She said the Federal Government may not be in tune with the current demand and yearnings of Yoruba for the actualisation of Oodua Republic, it is a reflection of the feelings of the Nigerian people.

While hailing UK on the initiative, Orolugbagbe, however, urged the UK government to work on modalities for an all-inclusive referendum that will lead to the actualisation of O’odua Republic.

The YOV scribe said the call for self-determination and the actualisation of the Oodua Republic remains pertinent, adding that the UK, being the colonial master, should save Nigeria from being plunged into chaos, saying the present situation in Chad led to the death of president Idris Deby.

She admitted that the situation in Nigeria is even worse than what is happening in the Chad Republic.

“It is unfortunate that our leaders don’t even know when to call it quit, when their time is up. The chaos in Chad is a signal to Nigeria and it is sad the Federal Government is shying away from the reality of the present situation.

“Nigeria’s situation is even worse than what is playing out now in Chad where rebels are threatening the peace of about 16 million people as well as the sovereignty of the country.

“The Federal Government must be wise enough to know that those agitating for self-determination are doing so legitimately because from the reports reaching us abroad, our people back home in Nigeria are tired of the situation where lives are of no value, following the activities of Boko Haram, bandits and killer herdsmen.”