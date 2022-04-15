From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A pro-Segun Oni Campaign Organisation group, Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), has challenged the Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Mr Joshua Olatunde Kolapo, to explain to the Ekiti people what the workers have benefitted from the John Kayode Fayemi-led administration in the state, wondering what made him pledge the support of the workers for the election of Biodun Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Saturday, June 18, governorship election.

The NLC boss had, on Thursday, April 7, at a programme organised to shore up the image of the APC candidate, said Ekiti workers were grateful to Governor Kayode Fayemi and would in return vote for Oyebanji to win the election.

According to a press statement issued by the spokesman of EBBB, Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday, Kolapo was asked to be bold enough to list the gains of the Fayemi-led administration to the workers since October 16, 2018, when the APC government came into being.

Adelusi asked: ‘Is it the sack of 2,000 workers employed into the civil service in 2018 or the sack of 400 workers employed in the civil, teaching and local government services in 2016, out of which less than one-third was reinstated eight months after?

‘Or are we talking about the 700 staff of Ekiti State University (EKSU) employed in 2016 and sacked by the university on the instruction of the Fayemi-led government?

‘Is it the promotion of workers since 2019 without financial backing till date that is a good deed by the government?

‘Or is it some promotions done with mouth without record? Can we talk about the kangaroo examinations done for top civil servants which turned out to be high profile fraud?

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Is it the non-implementation of promotion letters of workers for 2017, 2018 and 2019, the non-implementation of leave bonus for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 payments?

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Are we talking about the non-implementation of minimum wage across the board and non-implementation of CONHESS allowance for health workers?

‘The monthly cooperative deductions have not been remitted to various cooperative societies for the past four months, so that contributors can access their money without hindrance.

‘Above all, the APC government, which the NLC boss is praising, is owing the workers seven months of unpaid salaries and the pensioners many months of unpaid allowances and gratuities.’

Adelusi stated that recently, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state faulted the claim by the state government on the release of N200 million for payment of gratuity to members, saying there was no recent disbursement of the amount to the union, indicating that it was ‘a big fraud’.

Adelusi further asked Kolapo and his executive members to explain to Ekiti workers “if they were elected to serve their stomachs and pockets or to represent the interest of the workers.

‘They should endeavour to tell Ekiti people how much they have been given to sell out their conscience.’

The EBBB enjoined the workers, who it described as people of integrity suffering in the APC slave camp, to shun their leaders and vote en masse for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Asiwaju Segun Oni, in the forthcoming poll, reminding the workers that the first administration of Oni (2007-2010) was the best government and most beneficial to the workers, pensioners and people of Ekiti State, adding that his second coming would bring peace and economic transformation to the lives of the people.

The group implored the civil servants, teachers, local government workers, pensioners, market women and men, artisans and students to protect their voter cards and never release them to the APC agents who would come cunningly to collect them from them.