Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), a Yoruba socio cultural organisation, has called on the Kwara State Government to implement several court judgments on the grading of Yoruba obas in the state,. The group noted that the affected royal fathers have been lawful and patriotic in their approach to the demand for “their God-given, historically sanctioned and culturally approved rights.”

In a communique signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary, Olawale Oshun and Ayo Afolabi respectively, at the end of a meeting with Kwara Yoruba leaders and obas in Ilorin, the group, in particular, is demanding from the state government an equitable and egalitarian governance.

It lamented that in an age where merit and innovation drive social progress, Kwara State still ties the progress of its citizens to ethno-religious affiliation.

“Many of our people testified to being denied the opportunity to maximise their potential and reach the zenith of their careers simply because they are considered not loyal to the dictates of the Ilorin Emirate System.