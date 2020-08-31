Rose Ejembi, Markurdi

Tiv Youths Organisation (TYO) has called on the National Assembly to immediately stop further proceedings on the Water Resources Bill.

The organisation also warned sponsors of the said bill to desist from toying with the peace and unity of the country saying, “Nigeria belongs to all of us and no group should be allowed to ride over others.

It also accused Miyetti Allah of moving from trying to grab land through pretences by a proxy federal government to grabbing water ways across the country to the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

President General of TYO, Timothy Hembaor, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday, enjoined all Nigerians to rise and resist the National Water Resources Bill about to be passed by the 9th Assembly.

“If Nigerians allow that bill to become law, the future of generations yet unborn in this country will be mortgaged! Our children will become permanent slaves to Fulani jihadists in their own land!

“We are farmers in this country and our ancestry has been defined by our access to water which is our commonwealth. Those in the desert cannot just migrate to come and take over our land. They are used to their desert countryside and they can improve on their land to make it compatible with their cows and lives.