From Ben Dunno, Warri

The newly inaugurated Executive, Gbaramatu Zonal Board of Conference, a body saddled with the responsibility of coordinating, uniting and promoting agape love among Churches within its coverage areas, has reaffirmed commitment to a united body of Christ in that axis.

Making the assurance shortly after its swearing-in at Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South West Local Government area of Delta state, it’s Chairman, Dr. Nelson Ogelegbanwei (JP), said its team would ensure that all the churches operating in that area were all carried along and giving a deserving sense of belonging.

He noted that the era of division among the churches was over as the new Exco would bridge the gap of misunderstanding that had existed between the leadership of these churches so that they can begin to speak in one voice in the interest of the people and the kingdom.

Dr. Ogelegbanwei (JP) urged the leadership of the various churches to join hands with the new Executive so that they can serve them better, adding that it’s only when they are united that they can better protect their interest and that of their members irrespective of the church they worship.

While admonishing it’s Exco members to remain focused in the task ahead, the Chairman reminded them to see their inclusion the Board as a call to serve so that they can collectively leave behind a legacy that wold stand the rest of time after their tenure.

Members of the newly sworn in board include; Dr. Nelson Ogelegbanwei (JP) Chairman, Snr. Apst Vote Adagbabiri, Vice Chairman, Snr. Apst. Actor Ayeibo, General Secretary, Apst Francis Igelemo, PRO, Apst Samson Mulade, Assist PRO.

Others are; Apst Godspower Kenemobogha, Financial Secretary, Apst Boan Bestman Cousin, Assistant Financial Secretary, Pastor Ikare Christmas, Coordinator, Apst John Oru, Adviser 1 and Ayaba Esther Maria Ekpemupolo, Adviser II.