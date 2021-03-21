From Felix Ikem, Nsukka
A group under the aegis of Orba New Breed Association has awarded scholarship to 30 undergraduate students from Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.
Speaking during the award ceremony, yesterday, the chairman of the association, Mr. Onyema Odo, who is also the General Manager of Enugu State Rural Electrification Board, said
he gesture was to promote development, empowerment and education in the area.
While presenting N100.000 to each of the beneficiaries, Odo said the award was to honour Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the occasion of his 57 birthday.
He said: “We decided to give this N100,000 scholarship award to honour and celebrate the governor of Enugu State who is marking his 57 birthday today (yesterday), because of his numerous achievements in Enugu States.
Also speaking, Mr. Levi Abonyi, the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Scholarship Board who is the association’s chairman scholarship committee said the scholarship was meant to encourage and support brilliant undergraduate students in the area.
Leave a Reply