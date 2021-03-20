From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A group under the aegis Orba New Breed Association has awarded scholarship to 30 under graduates from Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Speaking during the award ceremony on Saturday the chairman of the association Mr. Onyema Odo who is also the General Manager of Enugu State Rural Electrification Board said that the association was made up of professionals, politicians and business men from Orba who have good interest of the people at heart and have as the objective to promote development, empowerment and education in the area.

Odo said that the award to the 30 undergraduate students was to honour Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his 57 birthday who is an illustrious son of Orba as well as the performing governor of Enugu state.

He announced and presented a cheque of one hundred thousand naira (N100.000) each for the 30 beneficiaries.

“We decided to give this N100,000 scholarship award to honour and celebrate the governor of Enugu State who is marking his 57 birthday today, march 20 because of his numerous achievement in Enugu state

“Silver and gold we have non to give the governor, but we are using the scholarship award to demonstrate our unflinching love and support for his administration.

“On behalf of Orba New Breed Association, we wish the Governor a happy birthday, many more year ahead and sound health,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Levi Abonyi, the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Scholarship Board who is the association’s chairman scholarship committee said that scholarship was meant to encourage and support brilliant undergraduate students in the area.

He said that the beneficiaries were selected based on their good performance on the test set for them.

He however noted that the selection committee ensured that there was equal spread in selecting the 30 beneficial among the communities in Orba.

“We ensured that the 30 beneficiaries were selected from all the communities that make up Orba.

“New Breed Association urges the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money by committing it to their education so as to justify the purpose of the scholarship,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice chairman of Udenu LG Council Hon. Gideon Eze who is also a member of the group said that they decided to give the award on the they of Ugwuanyi’s birthday to show solidarity and express our satisfaction on his administration.

He said that the scholarship award is the birthday gift to the governor as well as the association’s little way in support his government him promoting education.

Eze, however warned the beneficiaries to use the money for the purpose it was ment for, which is assisting them in their education.

“The association will not be happy if the money is diverted to any other thing other than your education.

Eze Kosisochukwu a 200 level students from Public Administration and Local Government Department University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Onyedikachi Emmanuel a 200 level student of Enugu State University of Science and Technology from department Medicine and Surgery.

The two beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of others thanked the New Breed Association for their kind gesture as well Governor Ugwuanyi whose 57th birthday was used to give them the scholarship.

“We promised to make judicious use of the money and ensure that we graduate in flying colours,” they said.

The award ceremony draw members of the association from different parts of the country.