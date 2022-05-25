A political group, Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 Agenda, has hailed delegates from Kano state for throwing their support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid ahead of the primary of the All People’s Congress (APC).

Tinubu had recently met with APC leaders and delegates at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

While canvassing for votes of the delegates, the former Lagos State governor urged them not to make the mistake of voting anybody other than him.

National Chairman of the group, Dr. Okoye Tochukwu during a dinner with the delegates in Kano urged them not to make the mistake of voting anybody except Tinubu.

Tochukwu said the former Lagos governor would tackle insecurity, revamp the economy, and provide good roads to enable farmers to bring their produce to market.

“Tinubu is the most preferred, honored and qualified to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023. We thank you for attending this dinner and God bless you all. Kano remains a place of pride in Nigeria, Tinubu won’t disappoint you,” he said.

The Kano state Cordinator of A4BAT, Dr Ibrahim Gaya urged the delegates to vote for Tinubu.

Also in attendance is the Grand patron of the organization Alh. Hamza Darma who is a close associate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he also charged the delegates to do the needful by voting the most qualified in person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Representing Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu was Gen. Jafaru Isa, who also spoke extensively on the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kano has the highest number of delegates for the APC presidential convention set to hold at the end of May.

On Asiwaju’s mandate we shall stand.

