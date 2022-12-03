From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Organised Ndokwa Effort (ONE) has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his noble decision to choose Lauretta Onochie, his special adviser on social media, to serve as chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

ONE, a sociocultural organization that supports the advancement and development of Ndokwa people, thanked the President for the honor and respect shown to the Delta North Senatorial District through the nomination, confirming that no one from the district has ever had the privilege of holding the position since the establishment and inception of the commission in the year 2000.

The organization in a press statement, release jointly signed by the Chairman Ossai Udom, Dr. Ezenwa Nwakonobi and the coordinator Rodney Odibe Odili-Obi, explained that “though they were looking forward to having an Ndokwa indigene being given the NDDC chairmanship slot, as the only area of Delta North Senatorial district producing oil and gas, we wish to place on record our firm support for your nomination of Lauretta Onochie”.

The leaders of the group in the statement released in Abuja explained that the nominee “is one of the leading lights and amazons not only of Delta North district but the entire Delta state, and we have got no fear that she will deliver on the assignment when confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

According to ONE “we are constrained to observe that of all the oil and gas producing parts of Delta state, it is only Ndokwa people that have never been given the opportunity to serve as Commissioner representing the state since inception.

“Our remarkable conduct, acclaimed as one of the most peaceful host communities in the Niger Delta region has not been complimented with prerequisite appointments”

One though “not questioning the conscience, wisdom and justice in not considering any nominee from the three Local Governments Areas of Ndokwa people, up till the sunset of your administration, no Ndokwa leader who are loyal to you and supported your party during the 2015 and 2019 Presidential campaigns have been compensated”

Interestingly, while confirming that the “huge production quantum from our oil and gas belt has greatly contributed to the national economy for almost six decades, but our people and environment with clusters of major oil and gas producing and exploration hubs have suffered serious hazards resulting from oil exploration and without any form of reward.”

The group however made a three-point appeal for reconsideration of an Ndokwa seasoned administrator as NDDC Commissioner representing Delta State as a reward “for our age long peaceful disposition and non-destructive conduct rather protection critical economic assets in our three LGAs”

The Group also pleaded for “approval for a qualified Ndokwa son and industry leader to be injected into the Executive management team for the recently acquired assets of Addax Petroleum company by NNPC limited.

More so, ONE wants “the President to consider granting an approval to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the use of the Presidential Executive Order on the tax credit scheme for the construction of the proposed Muhammadu Buhari Upstream Coastal road across Ndokwa East LGA at the sunset of this administration as a bestowal to our people to attenuate their severe suffering, and accelerate its foundation laying ceremony earliest between January and February 2023.

The Coordinator, Rodney while explaining why the group was routing for a nominee from a non-oil producing community. said that “a half plate of food is better than an empty plate”. Selfish ethnic groups have always felt unconcerned against fairness and justice that favours Ndokwa and offered us an empty plate.

“Lauretta’s emergence like a warrior and emancipator evidence the strong muscle of her political clout, close affinity, boldness, effective network and courage where eagles dare, in ably using Delta North district to bring closer home to Ndokwa what other districts and ethnic hawks have wrongly assumed to be their sole belonging or perpetual right of ownership since the inception of the Commission.”

Asked why an Ndokwa indigene was not nominated, he said, “if it is not our community, let it at least be our district just, like the most beautiful girl from another oil producing community is not more beautiful than our daughter from the same senatorial district.”