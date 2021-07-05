From Ben Dunno, Warri

Another Urhobo youth group, Emo’ Ru Urhobo, has backed the Indigenous Youths of Urhobo Communities, (IYUC) on the appointment of an Urhobo indigene as Principal/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area

The group, in a statement said the Urhobo nation can boast of more qualified and capable hands to pilot affairs of the institution.

The youths said Urhobos have been docile on important issues concerning the ethnic group for so long, adding that it was time to rise and speak in one voice.

A statement by its President, Agbro Stephen and Oghenewaire Okagbare, said: “In all honesty, we must state that the IYUC calls for a son of the soil to be appointed Principal/CEO is commendable.

Uvwie kingdom is one of the Urhobo 24 kingdoms

“So, to leave out Urhobos while making appointment into such a sensitive position, is a slight on our part.”

The group also alleged that UPU has been inactive for too long on sensitive issues concerning the Urhobo nation

“It will be a shame that a non-indigene is appointed when we have qualified sons and daughters here in Urhobo Nation. We call on Senator Ovie Omo Agege and other Urhobo leaders in the corridors of power to address this issue We are saying no to any attempt to appoint a non-Urhobo in the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI. On Urhobo cause we stand.”

