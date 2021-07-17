From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

An anti-corruption group, Nigeria Public Transparency Initiative Group (NPTIG), has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over plan to investigate source of $40 million allegedly belong to a former Executive Director of the First Bank, Dauda Lawal.

The group’s National Coordinator, Dr. Hamisu Aliyu Bayero disclosed this in a statement issued to Journalists in Sokoto.

The group noted that the investigation became necessary at a time when the fight against corruption needs a holistic approach.

“We urged the relevant authorities to compile Dauda Lawal account for how he got the $40m, since the bank rules prevent him from carrying out any businesses while in office as executive director.

It however urged the Commission to be holistic during the course of their investigation in order to genuinely unveil the suspicious amount allegedly belonging to the former executive director.

It also urged the anti-draft agencies not to enter a plea-bargain deal on the matter, saying “such negotiation with a suspected criminal is like condoning criminal activities, especially on issues that border on corruption, stealing and other crimes.”

Recall that the EFCC had earlier confiscated the sum from the former banker on allegation that the money is a proceed of corruption. The commission has also promised to commence investigation into sources of other properties he allegedly acquired in both London and Dubai.

But the group through said proper investigation on the suspect will further discourage money laundering and illegal acquisition of property outside the country by unscrupulous Nigerians.

It also called for urgent actions to know why some bankers and other high profile persons under investigations by corruption agencies are being freed, despite being found wanting in cases of graft issues.

“International community will never take us serious when we do selective justice and media trials of certain group of people, while on other hand ignore some people due to their exposure or closeness with those people in power”. The statement reads in part.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s wisdom and foresight in appointed a dedicated, discipline, transparent and energitic Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa to head the EFCC at this crucial time to fight corruption and economic sabotage in the country.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.