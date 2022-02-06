Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples’ Conscience Mandate Group has declared its support for Mr Matthew Oye Oyerinmade’s bid to represent Ondo South in the National Assembly.

The group, which made this known on Friday in a press release signed by the group’s coordinator, Mr Adeniyi Oke stated that its position was based on the sterling qualities of the aspirant.

Oke urged the people of Ondo senatorial district realize that the year 2023 is not just another opportunity for the people to elect a new a leader but a time to elect a candidate who has the credentials to better advance the course of the senatorial district for good.

He further stressed the group’s conviction that “Oyerinmade is a credible and trusted candidate who the people can bank on to deliver quality representation at the red chamber.”

Oke added: “Oyerinmade is no pushover. He anchors his motive which has propelled him to join the race on his passion to fight and implement meaningful programmes that will adequately address the people’s welfare.”