Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An advocacy group, SOFADONDO (SDD) has backed the Nigerian Senate on the passage of the sexual harassment bill.

The proposed legislation titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions’ sponsored by deputy senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was recently passed by the Nigerian Senate.

SDD which has being in the forefront of advocacy against Sex for Marks and Marks for Sex noted that the bill has provided a strong backing to curb the menace of sexual harassment in educational institutions.

The group in a statement by its national coordinator, Dr Hannah Etta and public relations officer, Linda Asimole Ellah which commended the Senators for keeping the bill in focus reiterated its mission to advocate for justice, fairness and engender a safer society.

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill adding that SDD is committed and ready to work with others to ensure the eradication of sexual harassment in educational institutions.

The statement read in part “Much accolades and appreciation go to the Senators who have kept this bill in focus and have followed through to this point. This huge effort by the Senators to sanitize the educational system is one that is highly recognized by well-meaning citizens and members of SOFADONDO (comprising Nigerian professionals and students from various backgrounds). SOFADONDO has been concerned about the increasing wave of Sex for Grades and Grades for Sex in tertiary institutions and its corresponding declining effects on educational standards. Aware of the challenges that sexual harassment has posed to our educational system and the products of our tertiary institutions, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to give his assent to this bill by signing it into law. With SOFADONDO’s presence in several tertiary institutions across the country, we are ready to work with the government, like-minded organizations, individuals, and with the management of tertiary institutions to create the needed awareness to stop Sex for Grades and Grades for Sex.“