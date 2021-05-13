From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Save Enugu Youth Initiatives has commended the recent resolutions by the Southern Governors’ Forum, at Asaba in Delta State, where the governors recommended restructuring, state policing and the jettisoning of open grazing as panacea for the lingering insecurity across the federation.

The youth body described as factual those problems identified by the governors, while urging the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, muster courage and embrace the timely calls by the southern leaders to save the nation from sliding into a ditch.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Nsukka on Thursday, the Convener of the group, Gwiyi Solomon, who was flanked by the state coordinator of the group, Chibueze Nwoga, commended governors from the south for demonstrating genuine leadership and exemplary representation especially as it concerns burning national issues, including banning open grazing of cattle, call for restructuring and call for national confab.

Gwiyi said that such boldness unanimously taken by the governors of the south should not be dashed a way with the wave of the hand by the federal government as their resolutions are both timely and necessary.

‘What the southern governors resolved at Asaba in Delta State on Tuesday is the only way out of the debacle in which we found ourselves in the current Nigerian ation.

‘Their resolutions are far-reaching and shouldn’t be swept under the carpet by the federal government, if indeed, they love and have Nigeria at heart.

‘A resolution to ban open grazing is the way to go; a resolution calling for restructuring and national confab are both timely and necessary now,’ Gwiyi concluded.

The Southern Governors Forum (SGF) had at its meeting held in Asaba, Delta State Capital, on Tuesday, unanimously passed a verdict prohibiting open grazing in the region to curb herders-farmers clashes and senseless kidnapping as well as killings of Nigerian citizens of southern extraction.