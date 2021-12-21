From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society has stated its support for the 18-month tenure extension of the Controller General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Liman, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They described as fake news reports making the rounds and published by Sahara Reporters that the controller general, having spent 44 years in public service, refuses to retire.

The convener of the group, Yinka Sotade, speaking to reporters in Abuja, said their support for the controller general’s tenure extension was based on his good performance.

‘We suspect that the tenure extension may not be unconnected to the great strides achieved by the service under the current leadership,’ he stated.

‘It is important to inform that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria grants the President express powers to consider and approve the extension of tenure to any public officer on grounds that include but are not limited to good performances.

‘It is, however, important to state categorically clear especially with the current paucity of dedicated leadership that, wherever loyalty and hard work is not rewarded, then disloyalty and failed leadership should not be penalised.’

The group slammed Sahara Reporters for its reports, stating their ‘displeasure and grave disappointment at the unethical, unfounded, and fake news published by Sahara Reporters concerning the Controller General (CG) Federal Fire Service, Dr Ibrahim Liman Alhaji.’