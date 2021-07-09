AA Yari Support Group has backed the aspiration of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for the position of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) national chairman.

Its National President, Zainab Abdulaziz Yari, said the group was supporting Yari because of his wealth of experience.

“Governor Yari has integrity, he is a man of his word and I believe he is the right man because he is a capable man who brings people together.

“So, at this critical time that the APC is, I believe Yari is the right man for this post,” the younger Yari said.

She said the former governor is capable of piloting the affairs of the party going by his track records in the different positions he has occupied.

The National Secretary, Hasheem Abdulkareem, said the group was supporting Yari because he is the best man that the cap fits.

“Mistakes have been made in the past but he is coming to amend them. He is coming up with a digital idea, he is coming up with new innovations in terms of ensuring the party sticks to its manifesto and the rule of law,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.