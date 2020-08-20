From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Coalition of Plateau Patriotic Groups, has begged former Chief of Staff to Plateau State Governor, Chief John Dafaan to withdraw from the forthcoming Plateau South Senatorial bye election.

In a a press statement signed by the Coordinator, Ezekiel Zet, the group said Chief Dafaan, who is known for peace and unity was still in a dialogue with critical stakeholders from the zone to conclude on his withdrawal.

The Coalition said the idea of the meeting alone is a step in the right direction, as it emphasizes the place of dialogue in a democracy and enhances the unity of purpose of all stakeholders.

It said given the current situation in the country, dialogue should be encouraged on the Plateau as the state can do without unnecessary heating up of the polity.

The Coalition called on the various interest groups at the meeting to continue on the path of dialogue for the peace and progress of the state.

The group advised Chief Dafaan not to fail to seize the opportunity to show that he is a democrat who is ready to make personal sacrifices in the interest of the party and the people of the state .

“The people of Plateau South and indeed the entire Plateau would appreciate the sacrifice by Chief Dafaan and this would greatly enhance his standing in the state as a selfless political leader who is ready to lead by example”

The Coalition called on those who do not have the interest of the state to desist from fanning the embers of discord and allow the right things to be done for peace to reign.