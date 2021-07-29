A group, Anambra PDP Women of Substance, has called on unsuccessful aspirants in the primary election of the party held on June 26, 2021, not to dump the party for another platform.

Speaking to newsmen after an emergency meeting of group held yesterday at the Anaedo Hall, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, leader of the women group, Lady Felicia Azodo, specifically called on Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and Dr. Godwin Maduka to remain in the PDP, as according to her, their presence and contributions would help in reclaiming the Anambra Government House for the party.

“As mothers, we summon this meeting specifically to brainstorm on issues affecting our party, as we approach the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. As PDP stakeholders, we would want our party to reclaim the Anambra Government House, having stayed outside power for sixteen years.

“It is no more news that some of our illustrious sons, who were not successful in the recently held primary of our party, are planning to decamp to another political platform, with a view to actualizing their political visions and aspirations. We gathered that a topmost financier of our party, Obiora Okonkwo, wants to leave us. Some people are saying that he has concluded plans to leave for Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as the party’s flag bearer. We heard he was to substitute Ugwoji Martin Uchenna, whose name was submitted by the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We also gathered that the foremost philanthropist, and one of the unsuccessful aspirants in our party, Dr. Godwin Maduka, had also concluded plans to substitute as the standard bearer of Accord, ahead of the governorship election. We’re not happy. There is a saying that united we stand but divided we fall.

“We are all aware that divisions and internal crisis have been reasons why our part has not won successive governorship elections in this state. As wives and mothers, who are also stakeholders in the party, we earnestly beg Okonkwo and Maduka to sheathe their swords. Whatever are their individual reasons for planning to leave the party, let them drop it. That is the purpose of this meeting today,” she said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.