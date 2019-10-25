Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group on the platform of Network of Civil Society Organization of Nigeria (NOCSON), yesterday, said electricity consumption billings under the estimated billing arrangement of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) is higher than the nation’s N18, 000 minimum wage for workers.

The group also said five years after the BEDC was issued its operational license, its management has failed in all areas of expectations. It said the people have lost confident in the company’s capacity to deliver their part of the contract with the federal government.

Ogbidi Emmanuel, Secretary General of NOCSON who stated this at a media briefing in Benin City urged the Federal Government not to renew the operating license of BEDC over what it described as poor service delivery.

He said the operating license of electricity distribution in the area which includes Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and Delta States should be re-awarded to a reliable and competent company.