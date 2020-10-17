A group, Ogbomoso Lawa, has condemned in totality the unwarranted attack on the Palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi by hoodlums and miscreants recently. Describing the ugly incident as barbaric, undemocratic, needless and sacrilegious, the group’s coordinator, Debo Oyeyemi, urged the monarch to forgive the perpetrators of the uncivilized act, stressing that nemesis will catch up with them.

While lambasting the invaders, Oyeyemi acknowledged the giant strides of the monarch since his ascension to the throne in 1973, adding that the paramount ruler is a strong advocate of peace and symbol of unity, with undoubted integrity. He called on sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland, home and abroad, to sustain their support for Oba Oyewumi, adding that the monarch is known for his outstanding leadership qualities, impeccable character and warm personality.

Speaking in Ogbomoso on Friday, the businessman berated the hoodlums for attacking the palace, which he described as unfortunate and uncalled for. He said, “ the unnecessary attack on the Palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi was not only disheartening but sacrilegious and evil. Our revered monarch has over the years maintained his integrity. Oba Oyewumi is a rare gem, who is passionate about the growth and progress of Ogbomoso and its environs. When the monarch ascended the throne, Ogbomoso was backward but today, Ogbomoso has been transformed in all ramifications. Kabiyesi deserves to be commended for his selflessness, patriotism and maturity in steering the affairs of his domain”.

While noting that the attackers have placed curses on themselves and families, the group’s coordinator urged the people of Ogbomoso to be calm, law-abiding and steadfast. Oyeyemi urged security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the ugly incident, adding that the barbaric act must be fully investigated to forestall recurrence.