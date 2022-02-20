From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A human rights group LYGEL Youths and Leadership Initiative has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its failure to interrogate the Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr Muheeba Farida Dankaka, who was alleged to have falsified her name and some of her academic credentials.

Specifically, the group condemned the anti-corruption war of the current EFCC chairman, Mr Abulrasheed Bawa, saying the failure of Bawa to question Dankaka was a blow on the EFCC.

Dankaka who was alleged to have falsified her name and other academic documents were said to have been invited by the EFCC twice but failed to appear before the anti-graft agency.

Acting on a petition filed before it by a human rights group, LYGEL Youths and Leadership Initiative, the EFCC had last year invited Dr Dankaka to appear for interrogation before it twice but turned down the invitation on the two occasions for reasons not known.

It was learnt that further steps were not taken by the EFCC to compel the embattled FCC chairman to appear before it despite the weight of the allegations and their implications for the nation.