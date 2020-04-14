Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, under the aegis of Edo Progressive Indigenes Association (EPIA), has berated the Minister of Health, Osaigie Ehanire, over his abandonment of Edo State during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The group expressed its resentment during a press conference in Benin, the state capital, immediately after its COVID-19 welfare support volunteer distributions.

According to the group, the welfare programme was to support the government and Edo people with relief materials in cushioning the effect of the coronavirus and partial lockeddown by the state government.

The relief materials, which consists of food items and cash donations, were distributed across Edo South to the elderly, widows, the physically challenged and the homeless.

The President, Omogiade Edokpolo, said it is a shame that Ehanire, who is from Edo, has abandoned and turned his back on the people of his state.

“Imagine the minister, who is our own son, has abandoned and turned his back against the indigenous people of Edo State,” he said.