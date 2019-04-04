Okey Sampson, Aba

A political pressure group, Imo for Good Governance, Truth and Justice (IGGTJ), has berated a former governor of the state, Chief Achike Udenwa, for his recent attacks on his predecessors in office, Governor Rochas Okorocha and Dr. Ikedi Ohakim.

In a release in Aba, Abia State, entitled: “Achike Udenwa and his swan songs,” leader of the group, Dr. Sullivan Odumegwu said Udenwa’s attacks on Okorocha and Ohakim have become so rampant that it is now a swan song of sorts by a man who it noted is on the throes of the twilights of his political career.

Odumegwu said: “Of recent, Udenwa, a former governor of Imo State, has been in the news more constantly than he had ever been since he left office in 2007.

“Much of what is making the news is driven by Udenwa’s sudden and inexplicable negative portrayals of his successors in office, namely Governor Okorocha and former governor Ohakim.

“Udenwa’s attacks on these two men have become so serial and rancid that one is wont to suspect that it is a swan song of sorts by a man on the throes of the twilights of his political career.”