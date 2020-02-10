Chuks Onuoha, Aba

A civil society group, the Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), is blaming President Muhammadu Buhari on the imposition of Immigrant visa bans on Nigeria by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The National Coordinator of the group, Barr Olusegun Bangbose, made the claim while speaking to Daily Sun, in Aba, Abia state.

The group described the development as very sad, in a country grappling with poverty, unemployment and insecurity, adding that the measure entails that Nigerians who want to relocate to the United States for greener pastures cannot do so for now.

“This is as a result of the gross incompetence of Buhari’s cabinet to handle situations before it’ll degenerate into a serious crisis,” they stated, recalling that in the latter part of last year the US report included Nigeria as one of the countries with religious freedom violations.

“The inclusion of Nigeria on the list was announced by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who made reference to the killings of Shitte protesters and violence in Nigeria’s middle belt.

“The Presidency, rather than respond proactively, took a swipe on US government, asking them to stop poke nosing into their internal affairs,” the group said.

The CAGG also accused the Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, of saying that “the stance of the United States was an orchestrated narrative that has long been discredited.”

“As if this was not damning enough, Mr Femi Adesina blasted the United States government for speaking about Nigeria.

“‘No man, no country, nobody has appointed the US a policeman of the world, let them face their own issues, we are not answerable to the United States.’

“The above reactions are certainly an exhibition of diplomatic mediocrity,” CAGG stated, adding that it shows the gross incompetence of President Buhari’s cabinet, the group said.

“These have certainly created a diplomatic gaffe between Nigeria and the US. The United States has rated the performance of Buhari’s cabinet very low,” the group said.

They called for the immediate sacking of Buhari’s cabinet, which they said lacks the capacity to make things happen.

“The gross incompetence and ineptitude of Buhari’s cabinet led to the US travel ban. We are quite optimistic that President Trump may have a quick rethink if Buhari will improve on the human rights abuses and also sack the cabinet for plunging Nigeria into darkness,” the group stated.