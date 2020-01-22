Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A group, Niger Delta Demands Accountability (NDDA), yesterday, blamed epileptic power supply and dilapidated roads in the twin commercial city of Warri and Effurun, and environs in Delta State for declining economic activities in the areas.

The group contended that investors were vacating the areas in droves, while prospective ones are scared to come in and invest due to poor power supply and failed roads coupled with absence of beautification.

However, the group, in a statement, urged the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration to take proactive steps to salvage the situation.

The group in the statement signed by its Coordinator and assistant, Ochuko Agbofode and Emmanuel Akpobaro respectively, observed that the power situation, in Warri and Effurun, has forced many youths and artisans into criminal ventures that have resulted in increase in criminal activities in the state.

NDDA urged the state government to prioritise the power situation and compel the Benin Electricity Distribution Company to step-up electricity supply to the area to restore economic activities.