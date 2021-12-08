100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Ugbah said the donation was in line with the policy of the founding fathers of the club to bring succour to the citizenry.

According to him, communication was very key in the fight against crime believing that the vigilante would make judicious use of the equipment to further stem down the crime rate in the locality.

He seized the opportunity to appeal to the warring factions in the community to sheath their swords so that peace will prevail for the interest of all, adding that the turbulence was adversely affecting the development of the town.

Receiving the items, the Commander of the local security network, Mr . Henry Chukwuemeke Azimo appreciated the club for the gesture, assuring that the items would enhanced their communication network.

Mr Azimo however appealed to other indigenes of the town for further assistance to the group due to operational challenges such as vehicles and motorcycles facing

He commended the chairman of Aniocha South council, Jude Chukwuwike for repairing some of their motorbikes, even as he appealed to the community elites to come to their aid in the neighborhood watch, all in a bid to assist the police in the fight against criminals.

A member of the club, Dr. Emmanuel Ugbah who presented the items to the commander of the vigilante at the divisional police headquarter in the ancient council headquarter, said the gesture was a proactive measure to curb insecurity.