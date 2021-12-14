From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the Beacon Club, Ogwashi-Uku community, Aniocha South Local Government, Delta State, have donated eight pieces of radio walkie-talkie to the local vigilance to fight the rising insecurity in the area.

Dr Emmanuel Ugbah who presented the items to the commander of the vigilante at the divisional police headquarters said the gesture was a proactive measure to curb insecurity.

He it was in line with the policy of the founding fathers of the club to bring succour to the citizenry.

According to him, communication was very key in the fight against crime believing that the vigilante would make judicious use of the equipment to further stem down the crime rate in the locality.

He appealed to the warring factions in the community to sheath their swords so for peace to prevail in the interest of all, adding that the turbulence was adversely affecting the development of the town.

Commander of the local security network, Mr Henry Chukwuemeke Azimo, appreciated the club for the gesture. He called on other indigenes for further assistance to the group due to operational challenges such as vehicles and motorcycles facing

He commended the LG chairman, Jude Chukwuwike, for repairing some of their motorbikes, even as he appealed to the community elites to come to their aid in the neighbourhood watch, all in a bid to assist the police in the fight against criminals.

