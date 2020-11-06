Women group under the aegis of African Women on Board (AWB) has launched a new research project into workplace violence against women. The group is an African women- led independent non-profit organisation dedicated to reshaping the future for African women and girls globally by mainstreaming their voices and fast -tracking their trajectory into the leadership roles of the future.

In a press statement made available to Daily Sun, the group led by Nkiru Balonwu, said that the project was based on its 2020/2021 theme: ‘The power of Africa’s female economy.’ She pointed out that the initiative will begin by focusing on violence, women, and the workplace, a core research project conducted in partnership with Ford Foundation with a view to exploring African women as entrepreneurs and consumers. Noting that there was a significant gap in understanding the prevalence of such acts particularly in the workplace, as relates to both corporate and non-corporate environments including offices, marketplaces, restaurants, homes, hospitals and online, the group stated that violence against women can take many forms including intimidation, sexual harassment, and online abuse as well as physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence.