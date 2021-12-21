By Zika Bobby

The Be Inspired Nigeria (BIN), in collaboration with Touch of Love Outreach, at the weekend, brought smiles to the faces of orphanages in Aba, Abia State.

Led by Amara Nwachukwu, Jite Efole and Irene Ndubuisi Onwuchekwa, the group donated food items and building materials to the home.

With tears of joy on her face, founder and matron of Queen Esther Ophanage, Aba, Rev. Mrs. Esther Psee, explained how she had cried unto God for intervention due to shortage of food and materials to rebuild the fallen staircase at the home. “It was indeed that bad. Today, it is such a thankful moment for us,” she said.

According to Jite Efole, Be Inspired Empowerment society of Nigeria is a group of women brought together by destiny and united by a common goal to make our communities better.

“It is an NGO that empowers women and in so doing contribute to reduction in the suffering and pain on women and children.

Our aim is to touch lives positively.

It was founded in 2011 by Chioma Obara, and in 2014 the group grew to 30 members. With some glitches, the group, formally BBN was disbanded till late 2017 when it was reopened,not just to contributors this time but to all “Nigeria women.

The purpose of the group is to give women a voice in the group and also a safe haven where they can share and be sure to receive practical down to earth advice.

We inspire and motivate one another and we are bound by our common goal which is to give, to share and to help,” she said.