From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A political group, West-2-West for DA Movement, yesterday, purchased and presented expression of interest and nomination forms to the senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, to represent Ogun West in the Senate in 2023 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the presentation in Ilaro, country home of Adeola, Chairman of the group, Ishiaq Salako, said the forms were purchased in solidarity and support for Adeola’s aspiration to return home and represent the senatorial district.

He said 71 members of the group levied themselves and raised the N20 million to buy the forms, pledging to also embark on a door-to-door campaign to ensure Adeola emerged as the candidate in the primary and the eventual winner at the general election.

In separate speeches, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaoluwa Olabimtan; House of Assembly member, representing Yewa South, Bolanle Ajayi; Chairman, Yewa North Local Government Area, Gabriel Ogunyomi, and Mrs. Apampa, said the gesture was to show the aspirant that Ogun West people sincerely wanted him to represent them at the Red Chamber.

They declared that Adeola would give the senatorial district quality representation and help in bridging the gap of infrastructure deficit in Ogun West.

Responding, Adeola said he was more than happy to receive the forms, thanking the people for the show of love and support. He said it was tough for him to take the decision to return home, saying the gesture would forever be cherished.

He recalled how he was met with hostility by the immediate past administration in the state when he tried to return to Ogun West, saying campaigns of calumny were sponsored against him.

Adeola declared he was overwhelmed by the gesture of West-2-West for DA Movement and thanked the APC chieftains for the warm reception he received when he recently toured the five councils that make up Ogun West.