From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Members of the incorporated trustee, Legacy Transformation Initiative (LTI), have called for the adoption of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, as the APC consensus candidate.

The eclectic group consist of intellectuals, professionals, politician, businessmen/women and entrepreneurs drawn across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Its National Coordinator Ibe Aniemeke Lawson while speaking at a press conference held in Abuja yesterday, stressed that the vice president is the long-awaited solution.

Lawson further explained that after a rigorous examination conducted by the group on all the presidential aspirants, Osinbajo is the only one that has the capacity to deliver Nigeria from the present situation.

He added that a vote for him would be the highest form of patriotism expected of any citizen of this country.

He said: “It is time to be part of it by unanimously adopting Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) as your Consensus Choice before the convention or unanimously vote for him as the presidential candidate of the APC in the party primaries given his proven capacity to lead; especially in this challenging time we find ourselves as a nation.

“It is imperative to state that in the course of our functions, we have been able to interrogate the profile of the various individuals jostling to be APC presidential candidates through this process of intellection over months of rigorous review, in-depth research and study on the qualities, capacities, capabilities of these aspirants from available public records on them.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, stands out. He emerged as the most suitable, experienced and capable to be entrusted with the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is important to emphasise to our dear delegates and APC leaders that each election cycle comes with different challenges that may manifest in the nation’s economics; a peculiar global challenge; an emergent security challenge(s); some social or environmental issue; or all of these at the same time. Accordingly, as expected each of these challenges demands a person with a robust understanding of the call to a higher duty, responsibility, intellectual experience and physical ability to address them, as well as, appealing for the understanding of the delegates/party leaders in the exercise of their discretion cum patriotism to our dear country.

“We, therefore, implore all the APC delegates to review all the assertions contained here on the candidacy of Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) and objectively compare them with the other candidates and make the right choice by voting or adopting him as the consensus candidate of the APC.

“A vote for him or his adoption will be the highest form of patriotism expected of any citizen of this country. History will be kind to you and your generation for rising above the usual primordial sentiments that have been a common feature of our electioneering process and which have bedevilled our political/economic landscape to make the right choice.”