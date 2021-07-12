From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency has lamented about the court judgement vindicating former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun over her complicity in the forgery and possession of fake NYSC certificate.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Director, Kolawole Johnson also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the former Minister to serve as a deterrent to others.

It further gave a grace of 48 hours for Kemi Adeosun to be arrested to face prosecution for a crime she has already admitted to have commit to avoid a mass action of Nigerians against the judicial system of the country.

The group also advised Mrs Adeosun to honorably surrender herself to the law enforcement authorities and face persecution.

“We received the news of the fictitious judgement that freed Mrs Kemi Adeosun, ex- Finance Minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari with mixed feelings.

“It will be recalled that in 2018 Kemi Adeosun was accused of forging her NYSC certificate and that led to her resignation as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The groups added that before her resignation, Adeosun had admitted forging the NYSC certificate that she was using and had no moral ground to continue in public office which led to her resignation.

“She was subsequently sneaked out of the country to avoid been arrested by security agencies which irked the anger of many Nigerians till date.

“Recently Nigerians had begin to see the hands of the conspirators that sneaked her out of the country to avoid arrest rearing it’s head again. Kemi Adeosun appeared from the blues and was seen launching a foundation in Nigeria.

“As if that was not enough, few days ago Nigerians woke up to the rude shock of a court judgement vindicating her complicit in the forgery and possession of fake NYSC certificate days after her showmanship in Lagos.

“All these took place in connivance with her conspirators in high places who are bent on soiling the reputation scheme, re-write our status as regards to Nigerian citizenship and the rule of law as applicable to all citizens of the country.

“It’s quite appalling to realize that someone who had forged her way into a very sensitive position as Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic could be treated with levity instead of persecuting her to establish our sovereignty and show the world that we are a country guided by the rule of law.

“We wonder how a court could delve into the said judgement that vindicated someone who has confessed to forgery just to set a negative precedence and the bastardization of our judicial system. Especially in an incidence that has been well thought out to humiliate the people of Nigeria that have been hurt by her actions.”

The group, therefore urged the Director General of the State Security Service and the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force to immediately put her into custody to obtain her statement and trial before a court of law.

