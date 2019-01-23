A pressure group under the auspices of Concerned Nigerian Masses protested on the streets of Abuja calling on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), to arrest and prosecute former President Olusegun Obasanjo over an alleged plot to destabilize the country.

The call by the group is a fallout of the recent letter by the former president wherein he accused the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of planning to rig the forth coming general elections.

The group presented its protest letter to the Attorney General of the Federation through the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Akpata.

Details later…