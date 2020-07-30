Henry Uche

Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A-TIPSOM) has called on Nigerians to join forces in the fight against human trafficking going on in the country.

A statement delivered by the Team leader, Rafael Rios Molina, on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, shows that the crime against humanity still rear its ugly head across the length and breath of Nigeria unfortunately.

According to Molina, the most vulnerable in the society are; women, girls, children and youth which has negative impact on the economy and must be tackled head-on.

The Team leader noted, this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons focus is on first responders which are: law enforcement officers, NGO staff, social workers, advocates, counselors, healthcare professionals who are sacrificing a lot to protect the vulnerable.

“As COVID-19 pandemic has put the world under enormous strain, affecting the lives of everyone, trafficked persons and first responders are among the most affected group of people.

“It has made the fight against human trafficking more difficult, putting victims at greater risk of exploitations. The role of first responders in identifying, supporting, counseling, and seeking justice for victims is paramount in tackling human trafficking, especially during this difficult times.

“There is urgent need to equip and support these people who at the frontline of fighting human trafficking, to increase and improve their services while protecting them from this pandemic,”

He stated that while COVID19 pandemic has uttered the ways first responders work, A-TIPSOM however has continued to support its first responders by donating palliatives to assists their works in providing quality services to trafficked persons.

“ATIPSOM believes that a global problem like trafficking in persons needs a global solution, and first responders need to be equipped. For that goal, we will keep working together with key stakeholders and partners to support first responders, and increasing awareness on trafficking in persons.

“For this purpose, I call on relevant stakeholders, private sectors, community groups and individuals to come together, work together and achieve together in the first against this heinous crime- human trafficking.” he charged.

A-TIPSOM project is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the Spanish Public Foundation FIIAPP, working together with and providing support to Nigerian government agencies like; the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police Force and civil society organizations to intensify the fight against trafficking of women and children.