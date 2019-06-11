Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A political pressure group, Anioma Youth Mandate (AYM), yesterday, called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members-elect of the ninth National Assembly to ensure all parts of the country are equitably and fairly represented in the leadership of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The group said such representation will deepen national unity and cohesion of the country.

Rising from a meeting of its national executives in Asaba, Delta State, the group insisted that serious concerns and actions should be put in place at all times by political actors towards ensuring that all parts of the country are assuaged by carrying everybody along.

AYM National President, Nnamdi Ofonye, stressed that in as much as the ruling APC and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) might want to outsmart each other, the paramount thing should centre on the calibre of people they put forward and how their emergence will not only ensure pro-masses and positive laws are made but all sections of the country feel satisfied.

“We have followed the drama as it concerns who will occupy the various leadership positions of both chambers. While we agree it is the prerogative of the elected lawmakers with the guidance of their political parties to determine who leads both arms of the National Assembly, we as youths and critical stakeholders, are not taking sides neither are we going to endorse any of the aspirants,” he said.