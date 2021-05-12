From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Media Monitors For Good Governance has called for the immediate sack of the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fashina.

The group spoke through its National Coordinator, Otunba Olusegun Folorunso, who addressed a group of concerned citizens who protested at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Otunba Folorunso disclosed that the group has sent a Referral Petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petition on the alleged misdemeanors of Professor Fashina.

‘A petition was written to his former employers, i.e Ekiti State University, by one Hon Bayo Idowu, alleging that Professor Abayomi Fashina was guilty of allegedly collecting double salary from both Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti and the Federal University of Oye Ekiti in 2017,’ Folorunso said.

‘The petitioner wanted Professor Abayomi Fashina to be jailed as enshrined by ICPC laws and that he ought to be debarred from holding any public office.

‘The Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti, upon receipt of the petition, set up a committee to look into the claims of Hon Bayo Idowu who is also a lawyer by profession.

The committee found Professor Abayomi Fashina guilty of collecting double salary for some months and frowned at Professor Abayomi Fashina’s illegal exit from the service of Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti.

‘The committee recommended that Professor Abayomi Fashina should be recalled back to the classrooms of Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti and made to work without pay for the months he double collected salaries.

‘Professor Abayomi Fashina appealed to the Ekiti State University for soft – landing and refunded part of the salaries he double collected. Prior to this Ekiti State University (EKSU) episode, it was also learnt authoritatively that when Professor Abayomi Fashina was crossing from Lagos State Polytechnic to Ekiti State University, he also double collected salaries from both institutions for several months.

‘It was also read in the newspapers that Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya accused Professor Abayomi Fashina of vindictiveness because he and the Bursar did not support his candidature during the process that brought him in as Vice Chancellor.

‘Interestingly, it was also gathered that Professor Fashina proceeded to suspend the Bursar, Mrs Bolatito Akande, in addition to his earlier dismissal of the University Registrar, Mr Olatunbosun Odunsanya, because of his belief that the duo are in possession of vital incriminating documents and information that could be used against him at anytime.’

Otunba Folorunso, who is also a newspaper publisher, used the occasion of the protesting citizens to appeal to the Senators to consider the afore stated and ensure that Professor Abayomi Fashina is either sacked from office or suspended.

‘The mere fact that Professor Abayomi Fashina has refunded some of the double salary he collected amount to acceptance of fraud and cannot be exonerated from criminal liability, thereby making him unfit to hold any public office,’ he continued.

‘It is imperative on all well meaning Nigerians who are desirous of exemplary leadership and good governance to quickly intervene in all of this so as to save FUOYE from continuous public ridicule, embarrassment and destruction.’