Henry Okonkwo

As technology has become an integral part of the new normal, overturning current educational practices and processes, government and education stakeholders have been urged to brace up, and re-jig the entire school system to adapt to the changing realities under COVID-19.

This call was made during the HDI’s (Human Development Initiative) two-day training for implementers of the basic education system, held recently in Lagos.

The gathering, which was made up of mainly decision-makers in the education sector drawn from the local governments, convened to deliberate on the rapid digitization of education.

One of the resource persons at the training, Dr. James Fadokun, from the National Institute For Educational Planning and Administration, who spoke on the “Integration of Technology into Monitoring and Evaluation of Universal Basic Education Project in Lagos State,” said that the best way to ensure quality education was by leveraging on technology, and for government to foster openness and accountability in school projects they carry out.