Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

An NGO and pro-education campaigner, Plan International Nigeria, has called for more action on girl-child education in Borno State, describing the current school enrolment of girls in the State as very low.

Plan International, at an event to mark the International Day of the Girl-Child 2020 at the Gubio camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), noted that girl-child education was fundamental to return of peace in the State affected by over a decade of insurgency.

Gender Equality and Inclusion Coordinator, Plan International, Chinelo Amaechi said a lot of efforts was needed by all partners in the state to break the barrier of poor girl-child enrolment.

‘Girl-child enrolment in Borno is very low but both government and other partners are working together to break the barrier,’ she told Daily Sun at the event.

She said the organisation was commemorating this year International Day of the Girl-Child with girls in Maiduguri to recognise the challenges in girls access to education.

She said the theme for this year event My Voice, Our Equal Future, was chosen to remind the girl-child of their right to education.

The Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwwaira Gambo, said Government has stepped up campaigns to sensitise parents on importance of girl-child education. Gambo, represented by a Director in the Ministry, commended Plan for the initiative.

Dozens of girls drawn from public schools and IDP camps presented songs and poems on the importance of girl-child education to human development.

Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian non-profit organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls.