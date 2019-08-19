Moshood Adebayo

Vice President, Corporate Communications/CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Opara, has lamented upsurge in the number of youths seeking migration outside the country.

Opara, who was speaking during NALT Club’s biennial Harris Convention, recently in Lagos, also appealed to them to stop the trend.

He made the presentation in a paper entitled: Between Migration and Entrepreneurship: Youth Challenges and Opportunities in Nigeria.

While highlighting a five-point agenda as a guide to strengthening entrepreneurship in Nigeria, Opara, charged the youths not to belief that grass is always greener outside the shores of the country.

He advised young entrepreneurs to always start-up small and expand the business scope as they improve their knowledge of the industry they are engaged in and should never see capital as an obstacle.

“This is our country, we have to stay here and defend it. We should not run it down even in the social media. There is need for young entrepreneurs to use the social media effectively and positively ensure customer service and strive to build a brand through niches as the core to successful business,” he said.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, of the group, Bob Eze, who explained rationale for establishing the club, added that its primary objective was to defend those who could not defend themselves.

“We are the last line between the oppressors and the oppressed through our voices and actions and where necessary put our resources at the disposal of the defenceless,” he said.

Opara said NALT does not believe in violence, but in strategic and intellectual approach to addressing societal anomalies,

The NALT Club is an international non-profit making civil society movement of Nigerian professionals and academia across the globe.

It was formed among other objectives to strengthen and improve communities through social justice and fair play – advocating for all people, regardless of background and promoting accountability and stability in leadership, governance and public services.

The convention, attended by members from within and outside the country, was aimed at strengthening governance and accountability mechanisms as well as opportunity for it to engage in charity work through its corporate social responsibility and humanitarian activities.

Earlier, Board of Trustee, Vice Chairman of the club, Chidi Nwokabia, who read the message of the club founder, appreciated the selfless service and altruistic contributions of members to the growth of the club.