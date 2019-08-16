Moshood Adebayo

Vice President, Corporate Communications/CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Emeka Opara, has lamented the upsurge in the number of Nigerian youths seeking migration outside the country.

Opara, who spoke during NALT Club’s biennial Harris Convention in Lagos, appealed to them to stop the trend.

He made the presentation in paper titled: “Between Migration and Entrepreneurship: Youth Challenges and Opportunities in Nigeria.”

Opara, who highlighted a five-point agenda as a guide to strengthening entrepreneurship in Nigeria, charged the youths not to believe that grass is always greener outside the shores of the country.

He also advised young entrepreneurs to always start up small and expand the business scope as they improve their knowledge of the industry they are engaged in and should never see capital as an obstacle.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, of the group, Dr. Bob Eze, said the club was established to defend those who could not defend themselves.