From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A nongovernmental organizations, StandTall Africa Initiative,has called on the Nigerian government to create more opportunities for women to enable them showcase their potentials in nation building.

The call was made at the 2022 awards presentation to outstanding women in education, business and leadership, held in Abuja, yesterday

Speaking during the event a Professor of Criminology and Gender Studies and Director, Center for Gender Studies, Kaduna State University, Professor Hauwa’u Yusuf stated that in the past, even though the roles of women were belittled, it still went a long way in intervening in building the country.

Yusuf who was ably represented by Dr Biliquis Yusuf, a lecturer from Criminology and Development Studies at the Kaduna State University noted that women have the capacity to take positions in Nigeria’s politics advising that women should tone down the levels of jealousy which could be traps set by male folks.

“When a man is given an appointment or office, he is being provided with everything tool he needs but when a woman is given an office she is met with so many challenges and she strives to rectify them,” she said.

Country Representative, StandTall Africa Initiative, Dr Ogah Emmanuel, stated that the cultural and leadership structure of the African have been obviously designed to keep the female folks down perpetually in the scheme of events particularly, the Nigerian system hence the initiative’s campaign to support and honour women who have contributed immensely to the growth of the society.

Emmanuel said that the initiative is working on creating The Centre for the Research on African Women in Nation Building and Gender Study and once unveiled shall become a rallying point for African women to promote the potentials and strength of the female folks generally and the girl child.

“The pilot project for this centre is the ‘Gender Improvement and Girl- Child Rights and Education Promotion Campaign’ and the brand ambassadors for this campaign shall also be unveiled,” he added.

Also the Former Director General, Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, NBC, commended the StandTall initiative in supporting women and the girl child adding that this will go along way to boost education and help them in paying attention to importance of education.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure women take the wheels in Nigeria’s politics.

