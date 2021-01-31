From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum says that in spite of the current intra-party crisis in the Kwara State APC, the party is still one.

It urged party members to ensure a hitch-free membership revalidation and fresh registration exercise which commence from February 2 across the country.

The forum also enjoined security agencies to be read alert to nip in the bud anything that could breach the smooth running of the exercise.

‘This exercise has nothing to do with factionalisation. We are one party APC irrespective of any intra-party disagreement which is a feature of any true democracy,’ spokesperson of the forum Babafila Abdullateef told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital.

‘It has come to our notice that some disgruntled members of our great party are planning to distrupt the oncoming membership registration exercise.

‘This coming barely two weeks after some youth elements loyal to some party chieftains addressed a news briefing where they threatened to disrupt the party’s registration exercise.

‘While we condemn such baseless resort to threats and anti-party behaviour, we urge these people to let peace reign. There are other Kwarans who are apolitical and it would be unacceptable for anyone to disrupt public peace on account of their own political ambitions and ‘me-or-nobody’ mentality.

‘The integrity forum therefore calls on all the security agencies in the State to be on alert. They also have enough hints about who is behind what if anything untowards happens in the course of the exercise.

‘The peaceful atmosphere which we have been enjoying under the current government in Kwara State is unnegotiable.

‘All law abiding old and new members of the party should follow the directives of the National Headquarters of the party.’