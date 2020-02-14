The Network of Buhari Supporters Worldwide (NBSW) has called on security agencies to probe prominent politicians in Borno State over continued killings in the state.

The group made this known in a press statement on Thursday following the visit of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to Maiduguri.

In the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Achimugu Agada, the group expressed disgust at the manner the president was booed.

It also told the retired general to extend the probe to serving politicians and their predecessors in the state.

The statement read in part, “BSNW is disappointed that some Nigerians allowed themselves to be used to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Borno State.

“The undignified act of booing the office and institution of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria clearly showed that those who took part in the show of shame clearly lacked the capacity to discern right from wrong and were out up to it by those with interests to protect.

“We therefore call on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to investigate the role by its members who booed Mr. President during his visit to Maiduguri irrespective of how highly placed they are in the national hierarchy.

“We urge Mr. President not to be deterred by the antics of such partymen and women, who will for their own selfish motive go as far as trying to humiliate Mr. President, who thought it wise to come in and pay a state condolence to the people.

“There is only one more solution, which is to remove terrorists-supporting officials from office until such a time of peace eventually returns to Borno State.”