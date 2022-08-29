From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE) has called for the immediate removal of the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, for alleged gross incompetence and abuse of office.

The group said that the call for the commissioner’s removal was due to his inability to arrest and prosecute the killers of Miss Deborah Samuel several months after her brutal murderous killing by some religious zealots.

In a statement by the Executive Director of HURIDE, Dede Uzor, the group condemned the insensitiveness of the Sokoto State Police Command over the brutal murder of the College girl.

The group lamented the recent alibi by the State Police Command through the Command spokesman, Sanusi Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) that they were still searching for the killers of Deborah many months after the unfortunate incident.

“It is unfortunate that the Command was still searching for the killers even in the face of evidence to help police arrest them, saying that the despicable murder of Deborah was recorded in the video which went viral on many social media platforms.”

Uzor accused the Commissioner of Police of being a religious bigot who failed to arrest the killers because they were Muslims, stressing that if the perpetrators are Christians they would have been arrested by now.

He lamented that the obvious display of primordial sentiments by security operatives and the political class has been the bane of the country.

The group however urge the Police Service Commission to sit immediately to sack or demote the CP for his gross unprofessional disposition.

Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was stoned to death on May 22 by fellow students for alleged blasphemy against Islam, Prophet Mohammed and Holy Quran.