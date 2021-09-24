From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The New Era for Sustainable Leadership and Accountability Initiative,, (NESLAI), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take a closer look into his economic management team and effect the necessary changes Nigerians have been expecting.

Speaking at press conference held in Abuja yesterday, the Executive Director and founder, NESLAI, Edwin Olorunfemi stated that the Buhari should take the proverbial bull by the horn by sacking the Minister of Finance, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and look at the situation of the Office of the Accountant General to avoid situations where some of these characters could tarnish his image.

Edwin commended President Buhari for his social investment drive to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians at this critical point in our history, as well as his economic diversification drive.

He also called on the President to take a look at the situation of the Accountant General and to do the needful in the interest of justice and fairness and to give other qualified public officers a shot at reaching the peak of their careers.

He noted that the group will continue to avail the nation of its voices, as advocates for zero tolerance for corruption in the public service while assuring the President of its support for his fight against corruption, despite all the noises from detractors and beneficiaries from the dysfunctional state of affairs in the past.

“We are extremely concerned that certain components of his administration have failed to match the President’s vision with the required technical competence and sincerity of purpose that the president himself espouses.

“We shall also continue to call his attention to areas where we believe the administration needs to be rejigged to give impetus to the vision of the president to put Nigeria where she rightfully belong.”

