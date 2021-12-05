The Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG) in Ondo State on Sunday called on governments at all levels to include more women and allow them more meaningful participation in governance.

This, it said, would enhance national economic development.

Rev. Adesola Adebawo, IDSG’s Executive Administrator made the call at the launch of the Ilaje Women League and Ilaje Women Empowerment Fund held at Ode Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government Area of the State.

He said the country had lived in stereotypes of male domination and cultural inhibition for too long and that it had become imperative to change the narratives by increasing the number of women in governance.

He noted that infrastructural development could not be sustained without economic development, adding that women are the bedrock of economic development in any society.

“The world is moving forward; some of the strongest leaders of global economies today are women and some of prosperous nations in the world are run by women.

“The time has come to tap into the inner energy of our women as a nation to help to stimulate our economy and give our society a strong economic base,’’ he said.

The IDSG leader, who appreciated some state governments for including women in their cabinets, called on womenfolk to participate and be part of governance in their various states.

“We will do well as a nation if we tap into the reservoir of resources of our women.

“Women have to rise and be part of governance because it’s the women that vote most and it’s very important for them to take their destiny in their hands,’’ Adebawo stressed.

He added said that the launch was part of IDGS blueprint to take Ilaje women and youths out of poverty.

“The objectives of Ilaje Women League include coordination of women participation in development and supporting their career development through access to new opportunities and,’’ he said.

In her remarks, Deaconess Oladunni Ayobanjo, Chairperson IDSG Women League, decried the low participation of women in politics and in many other activities in society.

“Any nation that wishes to succeed and achieve more needs to bring women close to governance because God created women with endowments to improve societies,’’ she said.

Ayobanjo explained that the empowerment fund was designed to empower the have-nots so they could empower others in the future. (NAN)

