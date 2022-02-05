A group, We2gada, has urged youths in the country to forge a common front that will ensure youth participation and inclusiveness in nation building.

The national convener of the movement, Mr Ibrahim Abdulkarim, made the call during the unveiling of the group on Friday in Kano.

He said that the aim of the group was to unite young Nigerians under one platform to forge a common platform that would ensure active youth participation in nation building. Abdulkarim added that we2geda comprised of young and vibrant Nigerians in all the major political parties, as well as the none partisan ones. He said members share in the vision of the group working together for a better and prosperous Nigeria where all lives matter. The convener enjoined Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation to join hands with we2geda in order to extricate Nigeria from cesspool of social maladies that have stunted its development. Abdulkarim, who is also the chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, warned against money politics, saying that money should not be used as yardstick for selecting flag bearers or leaders.

“I also want to admonish our fellow youths not to allow themselves to be used for political thuggery before, during and after elections,” he said.

Different speakers at the event also enjoined youths to use their ingenuity, vibrancy, vigour and youthful energy to initiate innovations that would engender a new dawn for the country.

They urged youths in the country to resist any attempt by politicians to divide their ranks along tribal and religious lines through religious exploitation and crude political maneuver of tribal sentiments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that delegates and representatives from different walks of life and geopolitical zones across the country graced the occasion. (NAN)